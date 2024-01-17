Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Minnesota 28-11, Detroit 4-36

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus

Bally Sports Detroit Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.25

What to Know

The Pistons will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Pistons' seven-game losing streak finally came to an end on Monday. They came out on top against Washington by a score of 129-117.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Pistons to victory, but perhaps none more so than Alec Burks, who went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 2 assists. That's the first time this season that Burks scored 30 or more points. Jalen Duren was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 19 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 13.3% better than the opposition, a fact the Timberwolves proved on Sunday. They secured a 109-105 W over Los Angeles. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Timberwolves.

Among those leading the charge was Anthony Edwards, who scored 33 points along with nine rebounds and six assists.

Detroit's victory ended a 18-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-36. As for Minnesota, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 28-11 record this season.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for the Timberwolves, as the team is favored by a full 11.5 points. This contest will be Detroit's 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-5 against the spread).

The Pistons strolled past the Timberwolves in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 by a score of 135-118. Will the Pistons repeat their success, or do the Timberwolves have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 11.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 223 points.

Series History

Detroit and Minnesota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.