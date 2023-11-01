Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Portland 1-3, Detroit 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Trail Blazers are 9-1 against the Pistons since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Portland Trail Blazers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 1st at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Trail Blazers, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 17.6% better than the opposition, a fact the Trail Blazers proved on Monday. They came out on top against Toronto by a score of 99-91. The win was just what the Trail Blazers needed coming off of a 126-98 loss in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against Oklahoma City on Monday and fell 124-112.

Even though they lost, the Pistons were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Thunder only posted 21.

Portland's win bumped their record up to 1-3. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

The Trail Blazers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Pistons in their previous meeting back in March, but they still walked away with a 110-104 win. Will the Trail Blazers repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Portland has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.