Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Sacramento 21-14, Detroit 3-33

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.30

What to Know

The Kings have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. If the odds can be believed, the Kings are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21% worse than the opposition, a fact the Kings found out the hard way on Sunday. They suffered a grim 133-100 defeat to New Orleans. The Kings have struggled against the Pelicans recently, as their match on Sunday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They lost to Denver on the road by a decisive 131-114 margin. The Pistons were down 108-85 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Sacramento's loss dropped their record down to 21-14. As for Detroit, their loss was their 18th straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-33.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: The Kings have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.3 threes per game. It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging only 10.4 threes per game. Given the Kings' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Kings were able to grind out a solid win over the Pistons in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, winning 122-113. Will the Kings repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 11-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 239.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.