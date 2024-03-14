3rd Quarter Report
The Pistons and the Raptors have shown up to the contest, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 83-79, the Pistons have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.
If the Pistons keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-53 in no time. On the other hand, the Raptors will have to make due with a 23-43 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Toronto Raptors @ Detroit Pistons
Current Records: Toronto 23-42, Detroit 11-53
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Ticket Cost: $15.30
What to Know
The Pistons and the Raptors are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but not for long. The Detroit Pistons will stay at home for another game and welcome the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 13th at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons will be strutting in after a victory while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a loss.
Last Monday, Detroit strolled past the Hornets with points to spare, taking the game 114-97. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win the Pistons have managed all season.
Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 125-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of Denver. The loss came about despite the Raptors having been up 22 in the second quarter.
Despite their loss, the Raptors saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RJ Barrett, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine assists, was perhaps the best of all.
Detroit's victory bumped their record up to 11-53. As for Toronto, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-42 record this season.
Looking forward to Wednesday, the Pistons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Detroit's opponent in mind: they have a solid 8-2 record against the spread vs the Raptors over their last ten matchups.
The Pistons skirted past the Raptors 129-127 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Do the Pistons have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Raptors turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 232.5 points.
Series History
Detroit and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Dec 30, 2023 - Detroit 129 vs. Toronto 127
- Nov 19, 2023 - Toronto 142 vs. Detroit 113
- Mar 24, 2023 - Toronto 118 vs. Detroit 97
- Feb 25, 2023 - Toronto 95 vs. Detroit 91
- Feb 12, 2023 - Toronto 119 vs. Detroit 118
- Nov 14, 2022 - Toronto 115 vs. Detroit 111
- Mar 03, 2022 - Detroit 108 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 14, 2022 - Detroit 103 vs. Toronto 87
- Nov 13, 2021 - Detroit 127 vs. Toronto 121
- Mar 29, 2021 - Detroit 118 vs. Toronto 104