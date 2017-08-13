WATCH: DJ LeBron James encourages crowd to turn up to 'Y.M.C.A'
The King took over the 1s and 2s at Komodo Miami
LeBron James is a man of many talents, but it doesn't appear that DJing is one of them.
Hanging out at Komodo Miami, The King jumped into the booth, taking over the 1s and 2s for an impromptu set.
At first he "played" the usual rotation of songs you'd expect to hear in a club, but the crowd wasn't really feeling it. Though it's hard to tell if that was LeBron's fault, or theirs. The crowd just seemed dead, with pretty much everyone there looking more interested in taking pictures of LeBron than dancing to whatever he was putting on.
Eventually he managed to get them back on his side, though it's probably wasn't in the way anyone expected. That's right, he broke out "Y.M.C.A." No, seriously, he turned on "Y.M.C.A." and told people to "sing that s---."
Maybe LeBron's poor DJ skills are the real reason Kyrie Irving is so eager to get out of town. Imagine trying to get ready for a game only for DJ LeBron to put on "Y.M.C.A." in the locker room.
-
Suns rookie doesn't expect trade to Cavs
The Suns rookie said, 'I think if that was going to happen, it would have happened by now'
-
Lonzo to boycott NBA 2K over image?
Ball immediately asked 2K to take the graphic down before they 'lose a customer'
-
LeBron reacts to Charlottesville tragedy
James took to social media following ta chaotic weekend of violence in Charlottesville
-
DSJ says Knicks made him eat octopus
Smith Jr. did eat the octopus, but the Knicks ended up selecting Frenchman Frank Ntilikina
-
Report: Randolph could face NBA ban
Randolph was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles and charged with 'intent to sell'
-
K.D. issues apology for India comments
Durant said the Asian country was '20 years behind' in terms of knowledge, among other thi...
Add a Comment