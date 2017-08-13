WATCH: DJ LeBron James encourages crowd to turn up to 'Y.M.C.A'

LeBron James is a man of many talents, but it doesn't appear that DJing is one of them.

Hanging out at Komodo Miami, The King jumped into the booth, taking over the 1s and 2s for an impromptu set.

DJ LeBron broke it down at the club last night 🙌 (NSFW) (via dzandertraining/Instagram, iamjuca/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/A6TQjnRdeP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 13, 2017

At first he "played" the usual rotation of songs you'd expect to hear in a club, but the crowd wasn't really feeling it. Though it's hard to tell if that was LeBron's fault, or theirs. The crowd just seemed dead, with pretty much everyone there looking more interested in taking pictures of LeBron than dancing to whatever he was putting on.

Eventually he managed to get them back on his side, though it's probably wasn't in the way anyone expected. That's right, he broke out "Y.M.C.A." No, seriously, he turned on "Y.M.C.A." and told people to "sing that s---."

When DJ LeBron James plays "YMCA," you dance! 😂



(via iamjuca / IG) pic.twitter.com/XY6mpCM3WU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 13, 2017

Maybe LeBron's poor DJ skills are the real reason Kyrie Irving is so eager to get out of town. Imagine trying to get ready for a game only for DJ LeBron to put on "Y.M.C.A." in the locker room.