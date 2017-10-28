Draymond Green, Bradley Beal ejected after scuffle in Wizards-Warriors game: Here's what we know

Draymond Green and Bradley Beal were ejected from Friday night's matchup in Oracle between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards. Here's what we know about what happened.

What caused the altercation?

Late in the second quarter, Beal drove to the basket and was emphatically rejected by Green.

Bradley Beal and Draymond Green were both ejected after this scuffle.



A few seconds later, as a shot from Kelly Oubre Jr. went up, Green began boxing out Beal. As they battled for position, Beal pops Green in the face.

Understandably, Green was not thrilled about being hit in the face, and wrapped up Beal. All tangled up, the two then fell into the first row of the crowd along the baseline.

Was anyone else involved?

As expected, a number of player arrived to try and pull Green and Beal apart.

However, Oubre Jr. appears to throw punches as he gets in the scrum. His first effort looks to connect with his own teammate, John Wall.

He appears to then make contact with Klay Thompson as well.

Oubre's punch appearing to make contact with Thompson. NBC Sports Bay Area

Did anyone leave the bench?



Well, kind of. As you can see here, someone on the Wizards bench begins to come over to the scrum, but is quickly pulled back. He didn't actually do anything, but neither did C.J. McCollum when he left the bench for a second during a preseason game, and he was suspended.

A player on the Wizards briefly left the bench.

What was the aftermath?

Most notably, Green's jersey was ripped to shreds in the scuffle.

Beal also got into a verbal bout with a fan on his way to the locker room.

And then, of course, both Beal and Green (who already had one technical) were ejected from the game.

Fines, at least, and possibly suspensions could be coming from the league soon, though those decisions likely won't be made until Saturday at the earliest.