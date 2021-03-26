Dwight Howard made his return to Los Angeles on Thursday for the first time after winning a championship with the Lakers last season. Howard and Philadelphia 76ers teammate Danny Green both received their championship rings before the game began, but that didn't prevent Howard from getting into it with his former team.

At the end of the first quarter, Howard shoved Lakers center Montrezl Harrell as he walked off of the court. Harrell shoved him back immediately afterward. The officials caught it and immediately ejected Howard for instigating this incident.

Despite the joy that would seemingly come from receiving his first championship ring, Howard also has plenty of reason to be chippy with the Lakers. When free agency began this offseason, Howard tweeted that he was returning to the Lakers. However, it was quickly reported that the Lakers had not actually made him a firm offer. He deleted the tweet and signed with the 76ers soon afterward. It was not a matter of money. Philadelphia only paid him the minimum. The Lakers chose to target another center: Harrell. Not only did they bring him in to replace Howard as their backup center, but they paid him the full mid-level exception to come aboard.

Howard seemingly wanted to remain with the Lakers. Harrell was one of the reasons he was unable to do so. Did that play a role in his little scuffle with Harrell? We'll never know, but it's somewhat fitting. As well as Howard played for the Lakers, one of his worst traits was his propensity for committing unnecessary fouls. Sure enough, he did just that in his first game against his former team.