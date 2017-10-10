WATCH: Dwight Howard went to Charlotte and somehow turned into a point guard

Dwight Howard's career has taken a number of strange twists and turns since he was traded from the Orlando Magic to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012.

The latest is his apparent transformation into a point guard since he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets this summer.

Through the Hornets' first few games this preseason, the big man has, on multiple occasions, grabbed rebounds, and simply taken off down the floor himself, going coast to coast for two points.

First, he did it last week when the Hornets were taking on the Detroit Pistons. Twisting left and right ever so slightly along the way, Howard rumbled down the floor, stopped under the basket and pivoted into a jam on big Boban Marjanovich.

DWIGHT HOWARD COAST TO COASTOASDGJASDO;FJA LS;K;LASHGO;AIEFOAIESFOA;SNDF;ASD pic.twitter.com/gW3BGqslBP — HornetsGIFs (@HornetsGIFs) October 5, 2017

Then, just to show that was no fluke, Howard did it again Monday night against the Miami Heat. Securing a loose ball under his own basket, Howard took off the down the middle of the floor and, facing no resistance, just kept going. By the time anyone on the Heat tried to stop him, Howard was in the paint, and he got a little banker to go off the glass.

After a wild summer, there was going to be a lot of weird sights on the court this season, but Dwight Howard going coast to coast for buckets with regularity is not something that anyone expected.