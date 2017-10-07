WATCH: Dwyane Wade washed up? This reverse slam says otherwise

Remember Dwyane Wade's embarrassing moment in the first round of the NBA playoffs last spring?

Playing for the Chicago Bulls during Game 1 against the Boston Celtics, Wade got out on the break and tried to rise up for a one-hand slam. Unfortunately, Father Time got the better of him that night, and Wade was stuffed by the rim. It was a pretty funny moment and even his wife, Gabrielle Union, joked about it on Twitter.

Now Wade is in Cleveland with good buddy LeBron James, and Friday night the Cavaliers were at home for a preseason game against the Indiana Pacers. Wade, playing without LeBron, who was out sick, apparently wanted to show he can still throw down with the best of them.

In the middle of the second quarter, the veteran guard went baseline and wrapped around the rim for a strong reverse jam.

We might have to go back to calling him "Flash" after that jam, that was pretty nice.