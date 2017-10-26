WATCH: Eric Gordon's buzzer-beating 3 caps Rockets' comeback win over Sixers

It's going to take a very strong effort to top Andrew Wiggins' winner against the Thunder last week, but Eric Gordon has just submitted a very strong buzzer-beater of his own.

The Rockets guard played the hero on Wednesday night, knocking down a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Rockets a last-gasp 105-104 victory.

Down 104-102 with less than 10 seconds to play, the Rockets needed a bucket, and quick. They almost waited too long to get a shot off, but James Harden found Gordon in the corner at the last second, and the reigning Sixth Man of the Year knocked down the clutch shot to stun the Sixers.

FOR THE WIN! @TheofficialEG10 drains the game-winning 👌 as the @HoustonRockets rally to stun the Sixers, 105-104! pic.twitter.com/KDnRQBjU77 — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 26, 2017

Gordon finished with a game-high 29 points, which is the most points he's scored since Jan. 1 against the Washington Wizards.

It was a brutal loss for the Sixers, as they lead most of the way, and were up 104-96 with just three minutes to play. Unfortunately, they never scored the rest of the way, as the Rockets closed on a 9-0 run to steal the victory. If the Sixers want to make the leap to being a playoff team, these are the type of games they have to win.