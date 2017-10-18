WATCH: Ex-Cavs star Kyrie Irving booed during introduction in return to Cleveland
Kyrie Irving is back in Cleveland and his welcome was not exactly a warm one
Kyrie Irving stunned everybody when he passed on NBA Finals appearances and playing with LeBron James so he could go do it on his own. Irving requested a trade from Cleveland and eventually found his way to the Celtics. It's opening night and Irving is back in town.
The response by Cleveland fans wasn't shocking. He may have done enough for the franchise to get a tribute video, but he's taken shots at the city since being traded and trade requests are usually a quick way to lose support. They booed him during player introductions and any time he's touched the ball.
It obviously didn't bother Irving too much because he scored Boston's first bucket of the season.
Irving hit the biggest shot in Cleveland history, but the relationship between him and the fans has fallen apart over the last few months. It will be interesting to see how the fans choose to approach the tribute video. Will they cheer him as a thank you for what he did and then go back to booing, or will they choose to boo him during that as well?
-
WATCH: Warriors' ring, banner ceremony
Golden State raised its second banner in three years. Now they start their run for another
-
Hayward's injury too much for Celtics
Hayward's injury left the Celtics shocked for a moment.
-
Dubs show off gaudy championship rings
The 11-carat rings hold more diamonds than any other ring awarded in any other major sport...
-
Report: Cavs pass on Kyrie tribute video
The Cavs were supposed to honor their ex-star but ended up not showing the tribute video
-
LeBron wants to play with his son in NBA
James has a plan for his oldest son if they were ever to meet in the NBA: 'I'll foul the s---...
-
NBA world reacts to Hayward's injury
NBA players expressed their emotions after seeing Gordon Hayward suffer a gruesome ankle i...
Add a Comment