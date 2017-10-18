WATCH: Ex-Cavs star Kyrie Irving booed during introduction in return to Cleveland

Kyrie Irving stunned everybody when he passed on NBA Finals appearances and playing with LeBron James so he could go do it on his own. Irving requested a trade from Cleveland and eventually found his way to the Celtics. It's opening night and Irving is back in town.

The response by Cleveland fans wasn't shocking. He may have done enough for the franchise to get a tribute video, but he's taken shots at the city since being traded and trade requests are usually a quick way to lose support. They booed him during player introductions and any time he's touched the ball.

Kyrie introduced for the first time as a Celtic 👀 pic.twitter.com/hLKc9hwJHn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 17, 2017

It obviously didn't bother Irving too much because he scored Boston's first bucket of the season.

Guess who scores first for the @celtics 😁 pic.twitter.com/Rv47pgxKuy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 18, 2017

Irving hit the biggest shot in Cleveland history, but the relationship between him and the fans has fallen apart over the last few months. It will be interesting to see how the fans choose to approach the tribute video. Will they cheer him as a thank you for what he did and then go back to booing, or will they choose to boo him during that as well?