Saturday night's matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons was temporarily delayed after a false fire alarm at Chase Center. Once the situation was cleared, fans were allowed to return to their seats and the game resumed.

At the conclusion of the first quarter, fire alarms went off inside the arena and a message was posted on the jumbotron telling fans to leave the building. The announcement was also broadcast over the speakers. It read:

"Attention: There has been a fire alarm reported in the building. Proceed to the nearest exit and leave the building. Do not use elevators."

A few minutes later, the public address announcer inside the arena told fans that it was a false alarm and they could return to their seats. It's unclear if any fans had already left the building. Fans cheered as they made their way back into the seating area and a short while later, the action on the court resumed.

When play got back underway, it was noticeably quieter. Not just because the alarm had been turned off, but because the sound system was no longer working, which only added to the oddity. Once you get used to the constant music and sound effects over the speakers, it's a bit unsettling to watch a game without it -- even if all the noise is a bit much at times.

While this certainly wasn't the night anyone had in mind, the good news is that it was a false alarm and everyone is safe.