WATCH: Former first-round pick Terrence Jones sparks mini brawl during game in Philippines with low blow

Former Houston Rockets first-round pick Terrence Jones has been in and out of the NBA in the past few years, and now plays for the Talk 'N Text Tropang Texters in the Philippine Basketball Association.

There, he recently sparked a mini brawl after hitting an opponent with a low blow. During a game against the Phoenix Fuel Masters, Jones was knocked down by Calvin Abueva, and responded by sneaking in a forearm to Abueva's groin as he got back to his feet.

A short time later, the camera caught Jones dancing on the sideline as his squad enjoyed a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter. A few minutes into the fourth, Jones went to secure a rebound in the corner, and was clotheslined by Abueva in apparent retaliation for the low blow.

Jones was not happy about the hard contact from Abueva, and even pushed a referee out of the way as he tried to get at his opponent. Too many players got in between them, however, and the fracas was quickly de-escalated. In the aftermath, Abueva mimicked Jones' dancing and even tossed up a middle finger.

Former NBA player Terrence Jones dealt a low blow to an opponent who later clotheslined him, sparking a brawl in a Philippine Basketball Association game.



(via @Sports5PH) pic.twitter.com/nzua9NRAvh — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 5, 2019

Abueva was tossed from the game and has been suspended indefinitely, according to the PBA's website. Jones was not suspended, but has been fined.

Calvin Abueva of the Phoenix Fuel Masters was indefinitely suspended by PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and was fined P70,000.00 (P20,000.00 for engaging with a fan in a verbal altercation and for making obscene gestures, and P50,000.00 for a F2 against Terrence Jones). Abueva figured prominently in the last two games of the Fuel Masters, but on the negative side. Likewise, TNT's Anthony and David Semerad were fined P20,000 each for their involvement in the scuffle while Jason Castro was fined P1,000 for engaging in a verbal altercation. TNT import Terrence Jones meanwhile was fined P70,000 ( P50,000 for hitting Calvin Abueva in his private area, and P20,000 for physically contacting an official, while TNT Assistant Team Manager Miguel Fernandez was fined P10,000 for approaching the Technical Table.

70,000 Philippine pesos is equivalent to a little more than $1,350 U.S. Dollars.

Jones finished with 40 points in the game, which his squad won, 114-88.