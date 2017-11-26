WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets in verbal dust-up with Bucks assistant coach

Giannis Antetokounmpo is like any other rising star player. He wants to win and when he's not winning he'll get frustrated with the situation. Everybody expresses that frustration in different ways, but sometimes it will spill over into a game whether that's on the court or on the bench.

In Saturday night's loss to the Jazz, Giannis's frustrations reached a boiling point with an assistant Bucks coach. Video surfaced of him getting into a verbal altercation with assistant Sean Sweeney on the bench. The video itself is pretty harmless and actually very common:

Giannis yelling “I’ll fuck you up” at Coach Sweeney pic.twitter.com/OQjS8K0BIh — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 26, 2017

This is nothing. There will be reactions to it like it's something, but this has happened on every single bench, in every locker room, and at any practice in sports. It's an emotional game and sometimes those emotions are going to show through. He didn't throw a punch. He didn't even lift an arm. He simply stood up and talked back to his coaches.

Would the Bucks have probably preferred this to stay behind closed doors? Sure, but that doesn't always happen. As long as this doesn't spill into something more then it's a non-issue.