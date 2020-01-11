WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo pins Kings mascot in pregame wrestling routine
Giannis Antetokounmpo got the three-count and secured Slamson's title belt
Robin Lopez's ability to feud with seemingly every opposing team's mascot has been well documented, and it's a habit that has continued for him as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks this season. But a new twist to the big man's rowdy routine has been getting into pregame WWE-style wrestling matches with his teammates that have only gotten better as the season has gone on. What happened on Friday in Sacramento was the result of a collision of these two ideas.
In the arena tunnel, Kings mascot Slamson challenged Lopez to a wrestling match while wearing a title belt over his shoulder. Unsurprisingly, the 7-foot, 281-pound Lopez brought down the mascot with ease, but the "fight" didn't stop there. Once Slamson hit the ground, some Bucks players joined in with some stomps and kicks before Giannis Antetokounmpo bellowed at the mascot to stand back up. Last year's MVP then applied a powerful finishing move to the mascot's head, which allowed Antetokounmpo to pin his opponent down for a three-count.
For the all-too-serious types who are concerned about the players expending energy like this before a game: the Bucks, who currently have the best record in the NBA, were able to handle the Kings, 127-106.
