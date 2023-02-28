Since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to sign with the Golden State Warriors back in 2016, Kevin Durant has been criticized for joining multiple super teams throughout the NBA. That's made Durant an easy target for jokes over the years and now Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo even got in on the action.

During an appearance on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" on Monday, Antetokounmpo jokingly mocked a handful of the NBA's biggest stars in a segment, including Durant.

"KD, you keep joining these super teams to win a NBA title. How about we work out together sometime so I can teach you how to carry your own team," Antetokounmpo.

Seconds later, Antetokounmpo took a moment to hand out some praise to Durant following the joke which a prepared but the show's guest host, Hasan Minhaj.

"KD, you're one of the best scoring players to ever play this game," Antetokounmpo added. "I respect your game. You've led by example for 15 years. You were my favorite player growing up and I respect your game."

Durant recently was traded to the Phoenix Suns just days after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. This comes after the two had agreed to team up with the Nets back in 2019 when they were free agents. During his time with the Nets, Durant only won one playoff series.

Prior to his arrival in Brooklyn, Durant spent three seasons with the Warriors and won two NBA titles with the franchise. He was named NBA Finals MVP for his performances during the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals.

Now Durant joins a star-studded roster that includes Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton.