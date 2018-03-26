WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo was the best salesman in Greece: 'I didn't give up'
Giannis Antetokounmpo told his story on '60 Minutes' and showed some of his confidence in his ability as a salesman
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a star in the making. NBA fans know his name, but the casual fan is only beginning to discover him. On Sunday, "60 Minutes" did a feature on Antetokounmpo and his story. Anybody that wasn't aware of him before will surely know his name now.
Antetokounmpo grew up in poverty in Greece. To help his family out, Antetokounmpo would sell items on the street to earn money they could live off of and buy food with. According to Antetokounmpo, he wasn't just a great salesman. He was the best salesman, because he didn't give up.
He tells Kroft his success comes from his dogged persistence honed as a child street hawker. "I was the best [salesman]. I was really good at it." It was out of necessity. He and his brother sold items like glasses and watches on the streets to help their parents, who as Nigerian immigrants, had no papers and could not get work. "I didn't give up," he tells Kroft, adding that being young and cute helped.
Asked if he was still like that, Antetokounmpo replies, "Persistent in life? I think yes. I am. I'm going to do something until I get it right," he says.
The story of Antetokounmpo is an incredible one. He was a complete unknown before a grainy video of him playing basketball in a gym went viral. After that, NBA scouts from everywhere began to check in on Antetokounmpo. Eventually, at 18 years old, he was drafted by the Bucks. Now, he's one of the NBA's best young stars.
The 60 Minutes feature is really an incredible look into Antetokounmpo's story. Fans that don't know his background, or people that just don't know him, will be able to easily gain an appreciation for the player now known as the "Greek Freak."
You can see the full video here, and a transcript here.
