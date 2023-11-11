Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Cleveland 3-5, Golden State 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $145.00

What to Know

The Warriors have been on the road for four straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, it was a hard-fought match, but Golden State had to settle for a 108-105 loss against Denver. The Warriors have struggled against the Nuggets recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Cavaliers last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 128-120 to Oklahoma City.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Caris LeVert, who earned 29 points.

Golden State bumped their record down to 6-3 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 124.8 points per game. As for Cleveland, their loss dropped their record down to 3-5.

In addition to losing their last games, the Cavaliers and the Warriors failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Cleveland: they have a less-than-stellar 2-6 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Warriors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Golden State is a 4-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.