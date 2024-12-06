3rd Quarter Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the Warriors look much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a 73-66 lead against the Rockets.

The Warriors entered the match with five straight losses and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will the Rockets hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Houston 15-7, Golden State 12-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $49.00

What to Know

The Warriors will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will challenge the Houston Rockets at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors are limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.

The Warriors are likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against the Nuggets on Tuesday. The Warriors took a 119-115 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nuggets. The loss hurts even more since Golden State was up 54-42 with 4:33 left in the second.

Even though they lost, the Warriors were working as a unit and finished the game with 36 assists (they're ranked third in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in 12 consecutive games.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Rockets' good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They fell 120-111 to the Kings.

Despite their loss, the Rockets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Green, who went 9 for 14 en route to 28 points plus seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Green had some trouble finding his footing against the Thunder on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Golden State's defeat dropped their record down to 12-8. As for Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 15-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 49 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Rockets (currently ranked first) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 50.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Rockets when the teams last played back in November, but they still walked away with a 127-121 victory. Will the Warriors repeat their success, or do the Rockets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a 3.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won all of the games they've played against Houston in the last 2 years.