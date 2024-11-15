Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Memphis 7-5, Golden State 9-2

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center. The Grizzlies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 121.1 points per game this season.

The Grizzlies' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They took a 128-123 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lakers. Memphis' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Despite their defeat, the Grizzlies saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaren Jackson Jr., who posted 29 points plus seven rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Warriors posted their closest win since February 15th on Tuesday. They skirted past the Mavericks 120-117. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Among those leading the charge was Stephen Curry, who almost dropped a double-double on 37 points and nine assists.

The Warriors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive matches.

Memphis' loss dropped their record down to 7-5. As for Golden State, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Grizzlies have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.3 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Warriors (currently ranked second) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 48.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Grizzlies are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 8-4 and Golden State is 6-1.

Odds

Golden State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 236 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.