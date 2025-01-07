Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Miami 17-17, Golden State 18-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.90

What to Know

The Warriors will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again on Tuesday to welcome the Miami Heat, where tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Sunday.

The Warriors are headed into the matchup having just suffered their biggest loss since December 19, 2024 on Sunday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 129-99 punch to the gut against the Kings. Golden State has struggled against Sacramento recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Heat fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Kings on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 123-118 defeat to Sacramento. The loss hurts even more since Miami was up 85-68 with 10:40 left in the fourth.

Despite their loss, the Heat saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaime Jaquez Jr., who dropped a triple-double on 16 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Jaquez Jr. also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January of 2024.

Golden State's defeat dropped their record down to 18-17. As for Miami, they are on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 17-17.

The Warriors took their win against the Heat in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 113-92. Will the Warriors repeat their success, or do the Heat have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 218 points.

Series History

Golden State and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.