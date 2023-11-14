Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Minnesota 7-2, Golden State 6-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $56.00

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will be playing at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chase Center. The Warriors are staggering into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Timberwolves will skip in buoyed by six consecutive wins.

The point spread may have favored the Warriors last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 116-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of Minnesota. The Warriors found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 13.9% worse than the opposition.

Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 38 points.

Golden State has been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-5 record this season. As for Minnesota, their victory bumped their record up to 7-2.

Going forward, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves (currently ranked fifth in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 47.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Golden State is a slight 2-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 221.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.