Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Oklahoma City 7-4, Golden State 6-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

The Thunder are 1-9 against the Warriors since May of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Oklahoma City Thunder will head out on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors do have the home-court advantage, but the Thunder are expected to win by 2.5 points.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Thunder's strategy against the Spurs on Tuesday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that Oklahoma City blew San Antonio out of the water with a 123-87 final score. The Thunder pushed the score to 91-66 by the end of the third, a deficit the Spurs had little chance of recovering from.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 28 points along with 6 rebounds and 7 steals.

Meanwhile, the Warriors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of Minnesota by a score of 104-101. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Warriors in their matchups with the Timberwolves: they've now lost three in a row.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for Golden State, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-6 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 49.3% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Warriors , though, as they've only made 44.6% of theirs this season. Given the Thunder's sizeable advantage in that area, the Warriors will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

The Thunder couldn't quite finish off the Warriors in their previous matchup two weeks ago and fell 141-139. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Warriors' Stephen Curry, who earned 30 points along with 7 assists and 8 rebounds. Now that the Thunder knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.