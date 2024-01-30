Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Philadelphia 29-16, Golden State 19-24

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

What to Know

The 76ers and the Warriors are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Philadelphia 76ers will head out on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 30th at Chase Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

The 76ers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 130-104 punch to the gut against Portland. The game was a close 58-55 at the break, but unfortunately for the 76ers it sure didn't stay that way.

The 76ers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Trail Blazers posted 29 assists.

Meanwhile, the Warriors fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Lakers on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 145-144 to the Lakers on a last-minute free throw From LeBron James. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Thursday (133), the Warriors still had to take the loss.

The losing side was boosted by Stephen Curry, who scored 46 points along with seven assists. Those 46 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Philadelphia's defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 29-16. As for Golden State, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-24 record this season.

Tuesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The 76ers are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Philadelphia in mind: they have a solid 28-17 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Golden State is a 3.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

Series History

Golden State and Philadelphia both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.