Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Golden State Warriors

Regular Season Records: Sacramento 48-34, Golden State 44-38

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Sacramento 2, Golden State 0

On Thursday, the Sacramento Kings will fight it out against the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference playoff matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Kings this last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Kings have had a rough go of it against the Warriors in their most recent batch of games, but they didn't let that history phase them on Monday. Sacramento came out on top against Golden State by a score of 114-106. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Kings.

De'Aaron Fox was the offensive standout of the matchup, and earned 24 points along with 9 assists and 4 steals.

The Kings are winning the series right now, leading the Warriors 2-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Kings can extend their lead or if the Warriors can make up some ground.

Odds

Golden State are a solid 6-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 240 points.

