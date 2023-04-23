Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Golden State Warriors

Regular Season Records: Sacramento 48-34, Golden State 44-38

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Golden State 1, Sacramento 2

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Sacramento Kings in a Western Conference playoff match at 7:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Bragging rights belong to the Warriors for now since they've won eight of their last ten games against the Kings.

The Warriors earned some postseason bragging rights after a sucessful outing on Friday. They enjoyed a cozy 114-97 win over Sacramento.

Stephen Curry was a one-man wrecking crew for the Warriors since he earned 36 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Warriors are sitting on shaky ground at the moment, as the Kings currently lead the series 2-1. Check back here after the game to see if the Warriors can turn things around or if the Kings snag another win.

Odds

Golden State are a big 7.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 237 points.

