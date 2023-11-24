Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: San Antonio 3-12, Golden State 7-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $168.02

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will be playing at home against the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, Golden State couldn't handle Phoenix and fell 123-115.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their tenth straight loss. They took a 109-102 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Spurs in their matchups with the Clippers: they've now lost seven in a row.

Victor Wembanyama put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now blocked two or more in the last three games he's played.

Golden State has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-9 record this season. As for San Antonio, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 3-12 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be San Antonio's 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-9-1 against the spread).

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Spurs , though, as they've been averaging only 42.5 per game. Given the Warriors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Golden State is a big 10.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.