Watch Grizzlies vs. Clippers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: Memphis 5-11; Los Angeles 13-5
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers' road trip will continue as they head to the Memphis Grizzlies' court at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. Los Angeles is cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Memphis is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
Los Angeles has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The Clippers captured a comfortable 114-99 win over Dallas. SF Kawhi Leonard and SF Paul George were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former had 28 points along with eight rebounds and the latter had 26 points in addition to six steals.
As for Memphis, it looks like Memphis got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. On Monday, they lost to the Indiana Pacers by a decisive 126-114 margin. Memphis' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of PG Ja Morant, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten assists, and PF Jaren Jackson Jr., who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and five boards.
Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 13-5 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 5-11. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis is stumbling into the game with the third most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Memphis, Los Angeles have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.50%, which places them third in the league. So the Memphis squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.02
Odds
The Clippers are a big 8-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Clippers, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 15 games against Memphis.
- Mar 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Memphis 96
- Feb 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Memphis 106
- Dec 05, 2018 - Memphis 96 vs. Los Angeles 86
- Nov 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Memphis 100
- Jan 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Memphis 105
- Dec 23, 2017 - Memphis 115 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Nov 04, 2017 - Memphis 113 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Mar 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Memphis 98
- Jan 04, 2017 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Memphis 106
- Nov 16, 2016 - Memphis 111 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Nov 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Memphis 88
- Apr 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Memphis 84
- Mar 19, 2016 - Memphis 113 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Nov 09, 2015 - Los Angeles 94 vs. Memphis 92
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
5 reasons to be thankful for the NBA
The rise of Luka Doncic as well as Giannis and Kawhi's nightly dominance are among the reasons...
-
NBA DFS picks, Nov 27 DK lineups, stacks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Walker filling in admirably for Irving
A statistical breakdown of how Walker has filled in for Irving as Boston's starting point guard
-
Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Lakers vs. Pelicans game 10,000...
-
Celtics vs. Nets odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Nets vs. Celtics game 10,000 times.
-
Ainge admits regrets about last season
Ainge said that he should have 'cleaned out the roster' to make life easier for Brad Stevens
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans