Watch Grizzlies vs. Clippers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Memphis (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: Memphis 5-11; Los Angeles 13-5

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers' road trip will continue as they head to the Memphis Grizzlies' court at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. Los Angeles is cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Memphis is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

Los Angeles has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The Clippers captured a comfortable 114-99 win over Dallas. SF Kawhi Leonard and SF Paul George were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former had 28 points along with eight rebounds and the latter had 26 points in addition to six steals.

As for Memphis, it looks like Memphis got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. On Monday, they lost to the Indiana Pacers by a decisive 126-114 margin. Memphis' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of PG Ja Morant, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten assists, and PF Jaren Jackson Jr., who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and five boards.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 13-5 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 5-11. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis is stumbling into the game with the third most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Memphis, Los Angeles have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.50%, which places them third in the league. So the Memphis squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.02

Odds

The Clippers are a big 8-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Clippers, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 226

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 15 games against Memphis.