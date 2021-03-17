Who's Playing

Miami @ Memphis

Current Records: Miami 22-18; Memphis 17-19

What to Know

The Miami Heat might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET March 17 at FedExForum. Miami will be strutting in after a win while Memphis will be stumbling in from a loss.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Miami wrapped it up with a 113-98 victory at home. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Grizz as they lost 122-99 to the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Memphis was down 96-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Memphis' defeat came about despite a quality game from center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 17 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Heat are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They covered an 11-point spread on Tuesday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Miami's win brought them up to 22-18 while the Grizz's defeat pulled them down to 17-19. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Miami has allowed their opponents an average of 8.3 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for Miami, Memphis comes into the game boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.94. In other words, Miami will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won seven out of their last ten games against Memphis.