Watch Grizzlies vs. Hornets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Memphis
Current Records: Charlotte 13-20; Memphis 12-21
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.61 points per game in their game on Sunday. They are getting right back to it as they host the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory.
Memphis came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, falling 119-110. SF Dillon Brooks just could not get things rolling his way, picking up five fouls and turning the ball over six times en route to a 2-for-10, 7-point finish.
Meanwhile, Charlotte fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Charlotte lost to Oklahoma City 104-102. Charlotte's loss came about despite a quality game from PG Terry Rozier, who had 26 points.
Memphis got away with a 119-117 win the last time the two teams met in November. Will they repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.79
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won seven out of their last nine games against Memphis.
- Nov 13, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Charlotte 117
- Feb 01, 2019 - Charlotte 100 vs. Memphis 92
- Jan 23, 2019 - Charlotte 118 vs. Memphis 107
- Mar 22, 2018 - Charlotte 140 vs. Memphis 79
- Oct 30, 2017 - Charlotte 104 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 28, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Memphis 85
- Nov 21, 2016 - Memphis 105 vs. Charlotte 90
- Dec 26, 2015 - Charlotte 98 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 11, 2015 - Charlotte 123 vs. Memphis 99
