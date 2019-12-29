Watch Grizzlies vs. Hornets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Memphis

Current Records: Charlotte 13-20; Memphis 12-21

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.61 points per game in their game on Sunday. They are getting right back to it as they host the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory.

Memphis came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, falling 119-110. SF Dillon Brooks just could not get things rolling his way, picking up five fouls and turning the ball over six times en route to a 2-for-10, 7-point finish.

Meanwhile, Charlotte fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Charlotte lost to Oklahoma City 104-102. Charlotte's loss came about despite a quality game from PG Terry Rozier, who had 26 points.

Memphis got away with a 119-117 win the last time the two teams met in November. Will they repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.79

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Charlotte have won seven out of their last nine games against Memphis.