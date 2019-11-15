Watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Utah (away)
Current Records: Memphis 4-7; Utah 8-3
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.82 points per game. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. Memphis and Utah are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (both 7-7).
The Grizzlies escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets by the margin of a single basket on Wednesday, 119-117. The Grizzlies can attribute much of their success to PG Ja Morant, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 dimes. Morant's performance made up for a slower contest against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Utah beat the Brooklyn Nets 119-114 on Tuesday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the the half to overcome a 68-53 deficit.
Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. 2-4 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Utah isn't so hot on the road, where they are 1-4.
Their wins bumped the Grizzlies to 4-7 and the Jazz to 8-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Grizzlies are fifth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 118.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Memphis, Utah enters the matchup with only 99.5 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Utah's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.98
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 214
Series History
Memphis and Utah both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Mar 08, 2019 - Memphis 114 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 12, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 02, 2018 - Memphis 110 vs. Utah 100
- Oct 22, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Utah 84
- Mar 30, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Memphis 97
- Mar 09, 2018 - Utah 95 vs. Memphis 78
- Feb 07, 2018 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 88
- Jan 28, 2017 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 95
- Jan 08, 2017 - Memphis 88 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 18, 2016 - Utah 82 vs. Memphis 73
- Nov 14, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 04, 2016 - Memphis 94 vs. Utah 88
- Jan 02, 2016 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 87
- Nov 07, 2015 - Utah 89 vs. Memphis 79
