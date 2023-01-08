Who's Playing

Utah @ Memphis

Current Records: Utah 20-22; Memphis 25-13

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at FedExForum after having had a few days off. The Grizz hasn't won a contest against Utah since Jan. 28 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The Grizzlies netted a 123-115 win over the Orlando Magic this past Thursday. Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was the offensive standout of the game for the Grizz, dropping a double-double on 31 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks. Jackson Jr. has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games. Jackson Jr.'s points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the Jazz came up short against the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday, falling 126-118. Despite the defeat, Utah got a solid performance out of small forward Lauri Markkanen, who had 28 points.

The Grizz is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Memphis' victory lifted them to 25-13 while Utah's loss dropped them down to 20-22. Allowing an average of 116.76 points per game, Utah hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 20 out of their last 31 games against Memphis.