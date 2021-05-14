Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Memphis

Current Records: Sacramento 31-39; Memphis 37-33

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings will face off at 9 p.m. ET May 14 at FedExForum after both having played games yesterday. Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory.

Sacramento is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Thursday. The Grizzlies snuck past Sacramento with a 116-110 victory. Memphis' center Jonas Valanciunas did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.

Memphis' win lifted them to 37-33 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 31-39. Allowing an average of 117.51 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Grizzlies slightly, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Memphis have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Sacramento.