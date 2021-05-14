Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Memphis
Current Records: Sacramento 31-39; Memphis 37-33
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings will face off at 9 p.m. ET May 14 at FedExForum after both having played games yesterday. Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory.
Sacramento is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Thursday. The Grizzlies snuck past Sacramento with a 116-110 victory. Memphis' center Jonas Valanciunas did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.
Memphis' win lifted them to 37-33 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 31-39. Allowing an average of 117.51 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Grizzlies slightly, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Sacramento.
- May 13, 2021 - Memphis 116 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 14, 2021 - Memphis 124 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 28, 2020 - Sacramento 104 vs. Memphis 101
- Feb 20, 2020 - Sacramento 129 vs. Memphis 125
- Jan 02, 2020 - Sacramento 128 vs. Memphis 123
- Dec 21, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Sacramento 115
- Jan 25, 2019 - Sacramento 99 vs. Memphis 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Sacramento 102 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 16, 2018 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 104
- Oct 24, 2018 - Sacramento 97 vs. Memphis 92
- Apr 06, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Memphis 93
- Jan 19, 2018 - Memphis 106 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 31, 2017 - Memphis 114 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 27, 2017 - Sacramento 91 vs. Memphis 90
- Jan 20, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 91
- Dec 31, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 98
- Dec 16, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Memphis 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Memphis 104 vs. Sacramento 98
- Jan 30, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. Sacramento 117
- Nov 03, 2015 - Memphis 103 vs. Sacramento 89