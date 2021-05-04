Who's Playing

New York @ Memphis

Current Records: New York 36-28; Memphis 32-31

What to Know

The New York Knicks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET May 3 at FedExForum. If the contest is anything like New York's 133-129 win from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Knicks' strategy against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. New York blew past Houston 122-97. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New York had established a 93-71 advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Derrick Rose, who had 24 points in addition to six rebounds, and power forward Julius Randle, who had 31 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Memphis was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 112-111 to the Orlando Magic. The Grizzlies were up 60-46 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Small forward Kyle Anderson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points.

The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

New York's victory brought them up to 36-28 while Memphis' defeat pulled them down to 32-31. Two stats to keep an eye on: New York comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.6. But Memphis ranks first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.32 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 4-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won six out of their last ten games against New York.

Apr 09, 2021 - New York 133 vs. Memphis 129

Jan 29, 2020 - Memphis 127 vs. New York 106

Feb 03, 2019 - Memphis 96 vs. New York 84

Nov 25, 2018 - New York 103 vs. Memphis 98

Jan 17, 2018 - Memphis 105 vs. New York 99

Dec 06, 2017 - New York 99 vs. Memphis 88

Apr 07, 2017 - Memphis 101 vs. New York 88

Oct 29, 2016 - New York 111 vs. Memphis 104

Feb 05, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. New York 85

Jan 16, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. New York 95

Injury Report for Memphis

Grayson Allen: Game-Time Decision (Hand)

Injury Report for New York