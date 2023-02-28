Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Memphis

Current Records: Los Angeles 29-32; Memphis 36-23

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.89 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to FedExForum at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. If the game is anything like their 122-121 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Los Angeles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, sneaking past 111-108. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 61-47 deficit. It was another big night for the Lakers' center Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 15 boards along with three blocks. That makes it six consecutive games in which AD has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies strolled past the Denver Nuggets with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 112-94. The top scorer for Memphis was point guard Ja Morant (23 points).

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles is now 29-32 while Memphis sits at 36-23. The Lakers are 15-13 after wins this season, the Grizzlies 23-12.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.24

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Memphis.