Watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Denver @ Memphis

Current Records: Denver 32-14; Memphis 22-24

What to Know

Tonight, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.83 points per game. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Denver will need to watch out since Memphis has now posted big point totals in their last 46 contests.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 42 turnovers -- the Grizzlies prevailed over the Phoenix Suns 114-109 on Sunday. Memphis relied on the efforts of point guard Ja Morant, who had 23 points and eight assists along with five rebounds, and shooting guard Dillon Brooks, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver beat the Houston Rockets 117-110 on Sunday. Denver can attribute much of their success to power forward Jerami Grant, who had 25 points, and center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 12 boards, and 11 assists. That's six consecutive matchups for Jokic in which he has finished with at least a double-double.

Their wins bumped the Grizzlies to 22-24 and the Nuggets to 32-14. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Memphis and Denver both have eight wins in their last 16 games.