Watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Denver @ Memphis
Current Records: Denver 32-14; Memphis 22-24
What to Know
Tonight, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.83 points per game. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Denver will need to watch out since Memphis has now posted big point totals in their last 46 contests.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 42 turnovers -- the Grizzlies prevailed over the Phoenix Suns 114-109 on Sunday. Memphis relied on the efforts of point guard Ja Morant, who had 23 points and eight assists along with five rebounds, and shooting guard Dillon Brooks, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Denver beat the Houston Rockets 117-110 on Sunday. Denver can attribute much of their success to power forward Jerami Grant, who had 25 points, and center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 12 boards, and 11 assists. That's six consecutive matchups for Jokic in which he has finished with at least a double-double.
Their wins bumped the Grizzlies to 22-24 and the Nuggets to 32-14. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis and Denver both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Dec 28, 2019 - Denver 119 vs. Memphis 110
- Nov 17, 2019 - Denver 131 vs. Memphis 114
- Jan 28, 2019 - Denver 95 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 10, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 07, 2018 - Memphis 89 vs. Denver 87
- Mar 17, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Denver 94
- Mar 02, 2018 - Denver 108 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 12, 2018 - Denver 87 vs. Memphis 78
- Nov 24, 2017 - Denver 104 vs. Memphis 92
- Feb 26, 2017 - Memphis 105 vs. Denver 98
- Feb 01, 2017 - Memphis 119 vs. Denver 99
- Nov 08, 2016 - Memphis 108 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 30, 2016 - Denver 109 vs. Memphis 105
- Feb 29, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Denver 96
- Jan 21, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 08, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Denver 84
