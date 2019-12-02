Watch Grizzlies vs. Pacers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Memphis (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Memphis 6-13; Indiana 12-7

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.05 points per contest. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum. Memphis isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Grizzlies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, winning 115-107. The Grizzlies' SF Dillon Brooks filled up the stat sheet. He had 26 points.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 65-65 at halftime, but Indiana was not quite the Philadelphia 76ers' equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Indiana fell just short of Philadelphia by a score of 119-116. PG Malcolm Brogdon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points and six assists.

The last time the two teams met in November, Memphis lost to Indiana by a decisive 126-114 margin. Maybe the Grizzlies will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 217

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last nine games against Memphis.