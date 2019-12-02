Watch Grizzlies vs. Pacers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Indiana (away)
Current Records: Memphis 6-13; Indiana 12-7
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.05 points per contest. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum. Memphis isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Grizzlies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, winning 115-107. The Grizzlies' SF Dillon Brooks filled up the stat sheet. He had 26 points.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 65-65 at halftime, but Indiana was not quite the Philadelphia 76ers' equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Indiana fell just short of Philadelphia by a score of 119-116. PG Malcolm Brogdon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points and six assists.
The last time the two teams met in November, Memphis lost to Indiana by a decisive 126-114 margin. Maybe the Grizzlies will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 217
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won five out of their last nine games against Memphis.
- Nov 25, 2019 - Indiana 126 vs. Memphis 114
- Jan 26, 2019 - Memphis 106 vs. Indiana 103
- Oct 17, 2018 - Indiana 111 vs. Memphis 83
- Jan 31, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 15, 2017 - Indiana 116 vs. Memphis 113
- Mar 29, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Indiana 97
- Feb 24, 2017 - Indiana 102 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 19, 2015 - Memphis 96 vs. Indiana 84
- Oct 29, 2015 - Memphis 112 vs. Indiana 103
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Warriors vs. Hawks odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Warriors vs. Hawks game 10,000 times.
-
NBA Buy or Sell: Carmelo is here to stay
Also, is Giannis poised to win his second straight MVP? Will the Spurs miss the playoffs for...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Raptors moving up
A loss to the Mavericks dropped the Lakers from the top spot this week, but who took their...
-
Luka, LeBron trade nearly identical 3s
Last month, LeBron and the Lakers got the win, but on Sunday, it was Doncic and the Mavericks...
-
Lakers' win streak product of soft sked?
The Lakers haven't defeated a current winning team since Nov. 8
-
Celtics' Smart leaves game vs. Knicks
Smart missed the Celtics' first seven playoff games last season after injuring his oblique
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans