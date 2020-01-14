Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Memphis
Current Records: Houston 26-12; Memphis 18-22
What to Know
On Tuesday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.08 points per contest. Memphis and the Houston Rockets will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
Memphis' game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday was close at halftime, but the Grizzlies turned on the heat in the second half with 62 points. The Grizzlies blew past Golden State 122-102. C Jonas Valanciunas continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 31 points and 19 rebounds.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Houston's strategy against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, Houston took down Minnesota 139-109. C Isaiah Hartenstein and PG Russell Westbrook were among the main playmakers for Houston as the former posted a double-double on 17 points and 15 boards along with five blocks and the latter posted a double-double on 30 points and ten assists along with six boards.
Their wins bumped the Grizzlies to 18-22 and the Rockets to 26-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Grizzlies and the Rockets clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.28
Odds
The Rockets are a 5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 238
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won ten out of their last 17 games against Memphis.
- Nov 04, 2019 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 100
- Mar 20, 2019 - Memphis 126 vs. Houston 125
- Jan 14, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Memphis 94
- Dec 31, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 15, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 83
- Nov 11, 2017 - Houston 111 vs. Memphis 96
- Oct 28, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. Houston 89
- Oct 23, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Houston 90
- Mar 04, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 108
- Jan 21, 2017 - Houston 119 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 13, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 23, 2016 - Memphis 115 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 14, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Memphis 81
- Jan 12, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 91
- Nov 25, 2015 - Memphis 102 vs. Houston 93
- Nov 20, 2015 - Memphis 96 vs. Houston 84
