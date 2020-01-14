Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Houston @ Memphis

Current Records: Houston 26-12; Memphis 18-22

What to Know

On Tuesday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.08 points per contest. Memphis and the Houston Rockets will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Memphis' game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday was close at halftime, but the Grizzlies turned on the heat in the second half with 62 points. The Grizzlies blew past Golden State 122-102. C Jonas Valanciunas continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 31 points and 19 rebounds.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Houston's strategy against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, Houston took down Minnesota 139-109. C Isaiah Hartenstein and PG Russell Westbrook were among the main playmakers for Houston as the former posted a double-double on 17 points and 15 boards along with five blocks and the latter posted a double-double on 30 points and ten assists along with six boards.

Their wins bumped the Grizzlies to 18-22 and the Rockets to 26-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Grizzlies and the Rockets clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.28

Odds

The Rockets are a 5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 238

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 17 games against Memphis.