Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Memphis
Regular Season Records: San Antonio 33-39; Memphis 38-34
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs will be travelling to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies in the first round of the play-in tournament. The Grizzlies are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.
On Sunday, Memphis lost to the Golden State Warriors on the road by a decisive 113-101 margin. The losing side was boosted by center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 16 boards. That makes it five consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs lost 123-121 to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday on a last-minute jumper from Phoenix's shooting guard E'Twaun Moore with 0:02 remaining. Small forward DeMar DeRozan (23 points) was the top scorer for the Spurs.
Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis enters the contest with 9.1 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. But San Antonio comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.3. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 4-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 23 out of their last 33 games against Memphis.
- Feb 01, 2021 - Memphis 133 vs. San Antonio 102
- Jan 30, 2021 - Memphis 129 vs. San Antonio 112
- Dec 23, 2020 - San Antonio 131 vs. Memphis 119
- Aug 02, 2020 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 106
- Jan 10, 2020 - Memphis 134 vs. San Antonio 121
- Dec 23, 2019 - San Antonio 145 vs. Memphis 115
- Nov 11, 2019 - Memphis 113 vs. San Antonio 109
- Feb 12, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 09, 2019 - Memphis 96 vs. San Antonio 86
- Jan 05, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 21, 2018 - Memphis 104 vs. San Antonio 103
- Mar 05, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. Memphis 98
- Jan 24, 2018 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 85
- Dec 01, 2017 - San Antonio 95 vs. Memphis 79
- Nov 29, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 27, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Memphis 96
- Apr 25, 2017 - San Antonio 116 vs. Memphis 103
- Apr 22, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. San Antonio 108
- Apr 20, 2017 - Memphis 105 vs. San Antonio 94
- Apr 17, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Memphis 82
- Apr 15, 2017 - San Antonio 111 vs. Memphis 82
- Apr 04, 2017 - San Antonio 95 vs. Memphis 89
- Mar 23, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Memphis 90
- Mar 18, 2017 - Memphis 104 vs. San Antonio 96
- Feb 06, 2017 - Memphis 89 vs. San Antonio 74
- Apr 24, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 22, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Memphis 87
- Apr 19, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Memphis 68
- Apr 17, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Memphis 74
- Mar 28, 2016 - San Antonio 101 vs. Memphis 87
- Mar 25, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Memphis 104
- Dec 03, 2015 - San Antonio 103 vs. Memphis 83
- Nov 21, 2015 - San Antonio 92 vs. Memphis 82