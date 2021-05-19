Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Memphis

Regular Season Records: San Antonio 33-39; Memphis 38-34

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will be travelling to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies in the first round of the play-in tournament. The Grizzlies are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

On Sunday, Memphis lost to the Golden State Warriors on the road by a decisive 113-101 margin. The losing side was boosted by center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 16 boards. That makes it five consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs lost 123-121 to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday on a last-minute jumper from Phoenix's shooting guard E'Twaun Moore with 0:02 remaining. Small forward DeMar DeRozan (23 points) was the top scorer for the Spurs.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis enters the contest with 9.1 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. But San Antonio comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.3. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 4-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio have won 23 out of their last 33 games against Memphis.