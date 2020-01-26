Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Memphis
Current Records: Phoenix 19-26; Memphis 21-24
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.98 points per game before their game this evening. They will look to defend their home court against the Phoenix Suns at 6 p.m. ET. Phoenix will need to watch out since the Grizzlies have now posted big point totals in their last 45 contests.
Memphis had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons last week, taking their contest 125-112. The top scorers for the Grizzlies were power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (29 points) and shooting guard Dillon Brooks (27 points). Brooks' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Boston Celtics last Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Phoenix narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the San Antonio Spurs 103-99. It was another big night for shooting guard Devin Booker, who posted a double-double on 35 points and ten assists.
Memphis beat Phoenix 121-114 the last time the two teams met in January. A big part of the Grizzlies' success was Brooks, so the Suns will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 3-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 234
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won ten out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.
-
