Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Memphis 1-5; Minnesota 4-2
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.33 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. Memphis staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Grizzlies came up short against the Houston Rockets on Monday, falling 107-100. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of PG Ja Morant, who had 23 points and six assists in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, a victory for Minnesota just wasn't in the stars as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 134-106 walloping at Milwaukee's hands. SF Jake Layman had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a 4.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 225
Series History
Memphis have won nine out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.
- Mar 23, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Memphis 99
- Feb 05, 2019 - Memphis 108 vs. Minnesota 106
- Jan 30, 2019 - Minnesota 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2018 - Memphis 100 vs. Minnesota 87
- Apr 09, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Memphis 94
- Mar 26, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 04, 2017 - Memphis 95 vs. Minnesota 92
- Feb 04, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Nov 19, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Minnesota 71
- Nov 01, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Memphis 80
- Oct 26, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Minnesota 98
- Mar 16, 2016 - Minnesota 114 vs. Memphis 108
- Feb 19, 2016 - Memphis 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 23, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 15, 2015 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106
