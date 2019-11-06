Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Memphis (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Memphis 1-5; Minnesota 4-2

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.33 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. Memphis staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Grizzlies came up short against the Houston Rockets on Monday, falling 107-100. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of PG Ja Morant, who had 23 points and six assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, a victory for Minnesota just wasn't in the stars as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 134-106 walloping at Milwaukee's hands. SF Jake Layman had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 4.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 225

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.