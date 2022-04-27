Through 1 Quarter

The Minnesota Timberwolves came in underdogs but currently have the Memphis Grizzlies on Upset Alert. It's anybody's game after one quarter, but Minnesota is ahead 33-28.

The Timberwolves haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to seven points or fewer. Memphis has enjoyed the tag-team combination of power forward Brandon Clarke and shooting guard Desmond Bane. The former has eight points along with four rebounds, while the latter has eight points in addition to one block.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Memphis

Current Records: Minnesota 2-2; Memphis 2-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET April 26 at FedExForum. Minnesota should still be riding high after a win, while Memphis will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Timberwolves are hoping for another victory. They escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Grizzlies by the margin of a single free throw, 119-118. Minnesota relied on the efforts of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 14 rebounds, and small forward Anthony Edwards, who had 24 points along with three blocks.

Minnesota's victory brought them up to 2-2 while Memphis' defeat pulled them down to an identical 2-2. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical game. The Timberwolves are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Wizards April 5 easily too and instead slipped up with a 132-114. In other words, don't count Memphis out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.65

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won 19 out of their last 29 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Memphis

Killian Tillie: Out (Knee)

Santi Aldama: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Minnesota

No Injury Information