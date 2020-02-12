Watch Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland @ Memphis
Current Records: Portland 25-30; Memphis 27-26
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.35 points per matchup before their matchup Wednesday. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis will be strutting in after a victory while the Trail Blazers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Rip City's and the New Orleans Pelicans' contest on Tuesday was up for grabs at halftime, but Rip City was thoroughly outmatched 75-52 in the second half. Portland suffered a grim 138-117 defeat to New Orleans. The top scorers for Portland were point guard Damian Lillard (20 points), shooting guard CJ McCollum (20 points), and small forward Carmelo Anthony (18 points).
Meanwhile, Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, winning 106-99. Memphis point guard Ja Morant looked sharp as he posted a triple-double on 27 points, ten dimes, and ten rebounds. That's Morant's first triple-double of the season.
Rip City isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 7-15 ATS when expected to lose.
Rip City took their contest against Memphis when the two teams previously met in April of last year by a conclusive 116-89 score. Will Rip City repeat their success, or does Memphis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 236
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Memphis.
- Apr 03, 2019 - Portland 116 vs. Memphis 89
- Mar 05, 2019 - Memphis 120 vs. Portland 111
- Dec 19, 2018 - Portland 99 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 12, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Portland 83
- Apr 01, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Memphis 98
- Mar 28, 2018 - Memphis 108 vs. Portland 103
- Nov 20, 2017 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 92
- Nov 07, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Portland 97
- Jan 27, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 109
- Dec 08, 2016 - Memphis 88 vs. Portland 86
- Nov 06, 2016 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 08, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 106
- Jan 04, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Portland 78
- Nov 13, 2015 - Memphis 101 vs. Portland 100
- Nov 05, 2015 - Portland 115 vs. Memphis 96
