Watch Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Portland @ Memphis

Current Records: Portland 25-30; Memphis 27-26

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.35 points per matchup before their matchup Wednesday. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis will be strutting in after a victory while the Trail Blazers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Rip City's and the New Orleans Pelicans' contest on Tuesday was up for grabs at halftime, but Rip City was thoroughly outmatched 75-52 in the second half. Portland suffered a grim 138-117 defeat to New Orleans. The top scorers for Portland were point guard Damian Lillard (20 points), shooting guard CJ McCollum (20 points), and small forward Carmelo Anthony (18 points).

Meanwhile, Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, winning 106-99. Memphis point guard Ja Morant looked sharp as he posted a triple-double on 27 points, ten dimes, and ten rebounds. That's Morant's first triple-double of the season.

Rip City isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 7-15 ATS when expected to lose.

Rip City took their contest against Memphis when the two teams previously met in April of last year by a conclusive 116-89 score. Will Rip City repeat their success, or does Memphis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 236

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Memphis.