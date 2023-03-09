Who's Playing
Golden State @ Memphis
Current Records: Golden State 34-32; Memphis 38-26
What to Know
This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.41 points per game. They are on the road again Thursday and play against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET March 9 at FedExForum. If the contest is anything like the Warriors' 122-120 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Golden State came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, falling 137-128. Golden State's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 10-for-16 from downtown and finished with 40 points, seven assists and six boards.
Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, falling 112-103. Shooting guard Desmond Bane wasn't much of a difference maker for the Grizzlies; Bane finished with only seven points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.99
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 21 out of their last 34 games against Memphis.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Golden State 122 vs. Memphis 120
- Dec 25, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Memphis 109
- May 13, 2022 - Golden State 110 vs. Memphis 96
- May 11, 2022 - Memphis 134 vs. Golden State 95
- May 09, 2022 - Golden State 101 vs. Memphis 98
- May 07, 2022 - Golden State 142 vs. Memphis 112
- May 03, 2022 - Memphis 106 vs. Golden State 101
- May 01, 2022 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 116
- Mar 28, 2022 - Memphis 123 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 11, 2022 - Memphis 116 vs. Golden State 108
- Dec 23, 2021 - Golden State 113 vs. Memphis 104
- Oct 28, 2021 - Memphis 104 vs. Golden State 101
- May 21, 2021 - Memphis 117 vs. Golden State 112
- May 16, 2021 - Golden State 113 vs. Memphis 101
- Mar 20, 2021 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 103
- Mar 19, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Memphis 103
- Jan 12, 2020 - Memphis 122 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 09, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 102
- Nov 19, 2019 - Golden State 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 10, 2019 - Memphis 132 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 27, 2019 - Golden State 118 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 17, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Memphis 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Memphis 128
- Dec 20, 2017 - Golden State 97 vs. Memphis 84
- Oct 21, 2017 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 26, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 10, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 06, 2017 - Memphis 128 vs. Golden State 119
- Dec 10, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Memphis 104
- Apr 09, 2016 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 11, 2015 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 84
- Nov 02, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Memphis 69