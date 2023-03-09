Who's Playing

Golden State @ Memphis

Current Records: Golden State 34-32; Memphis 38-26

What to Know

This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.41 points per game. They are on the road again Thursday and play against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET March 9 at FedExForum. If the contest is anything like the Warriors' 122-120 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Golden State came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, falling 137-128. Golden State's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 10-for-16 from downtown and finished with 40 points, seven assists and six boards.

Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, falling 112-103. Shooting guard Desmond Bane wasn't much of a difference maker for the Grizzlies; Bane finished with only seven points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.99

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Golden State have won 21 out of their last 34 games against Memphis.