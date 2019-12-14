Watch Grizzlies vs. Wizards: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Memphis
Current Records: Washington 7-16; Memphis 8-17
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.13 points per game in their game on Saturday. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum after a few days off. Despite their defensive woes, Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 117.7 points per game.
The Wizards came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, falling 114-107. SF Davis Bertans put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 32 points and nine rebounds.
On Friday, Memphis lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by a decisive 127-114 margin. Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from PF Jaren Jackson Jr., who shot 9-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 43 points and five boards.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wizards have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Grizzlies have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 116.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 236
Series History
Washington have won five out of their last eight games against Memphis.
- Mar 16, 2019 - Washington 135 vs. Memphis 128
- Oct 30, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. Washington 95
- Jan 05, 2018 - Washington 102 vs. Memphis 100
- Dec 13, 2017 - Washington 93 vs. Memphis 87
- Jan 18, 2017 - Washington 104 vs. Memphis 101
- Oct 30, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Washington 103
- Dec 23, 2015 - Washington 100 vs. Memphis 91
- Dec 14, 2015 - Memphis 112 vs. Washington 95
