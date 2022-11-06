Who's Playing
Washington @ Memphis
Current Records: Washington 4-5; Memphis 6-3
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.22 points per game before their contest Sunday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 6 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
This past Friday, the Grizz really took it to the Charlotte Hornets for a full four quarters, racking up a 130-99 victory at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 71-47. Center Steven Adams and small forward Dillon Brooks were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former dropped a double-double on 19 rebounds and 13 points and the latter shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Washington lost to the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 128-86. Washington was down 96-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 20 points.
Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest this past Friday, where they covered an 11.5-point spread.
Memphis' win brought them up to 6-3 while the Wizards' loss pulled them down to 4-5. The Grizzlies are 3-2 after wins this season, and Washington is 2-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Memphis have won eight out of their last 14 games against Washington.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Memphis 115 vs. Washington 95
- Nov 05, 2021 - Washington 115 vs. Memphis 87
- Mar 10, 2021 - Memphis 127 vs. Washington 112
- Mar 02, 2021 - Memphis 125 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 09, 2020 - Memphis 106 vs. Washington 99
- Dec 14, 2019 - Memphis 128 vs. Washington 111
- Mar 16, 2019 - Washington 135 vs. Memphis 128
- Oct 30, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. Washington 95
- Jan 05, 2018 - Washington 102 vs. Memphis 100
- Dec 13, 2017 - Washington 93 vs. Memphis 87
- Jan 18, 2017 - Washington 104 vs. Memphis 101
- Oct 30, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Washington 103
- Dec 23, 2015 - Washington 100 vs. Memphis 91
- Dec 14, 2015 - Memphis 112 vs. Washington 95