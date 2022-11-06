Who's Playing

Washington @ Memphis

Current Records: Washington 4-5; Memphis 6-3

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.22 points per game before their contest Sunday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 6 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

This past Friday, the Grizz really took it to the Charlotte Hornets for a full four quarters, racking up a 130-99 victory at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 71-47. Center Steven Adams and small forward Dillon Brooks were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former dropped a double-double on 19 rebounds and 13 points and the latter shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Washington lost to the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 128-86. Washington was down 96-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 20 points.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest this past Friday, where they covered an 11.5-point spread.

Memphis' win brought them up to 6-3 while the Wizards' loss pulled them down to 4-5. The Grizzlies are 3-2 after wins this season, and Washington is 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won eight out of their last 14 games against Washington.