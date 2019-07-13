WATCH: Hawks star Trae Young shows no mercy playing against kids at his youth basketball camp

Some NBA players go easy when they are playing young children. Trae Young is not one of these players.

The 20-year-old showed no mercy while playing children at the Trae Young Camp, taking place at Norcross High School in Georgia.

He celebrates during the TY Camp like he is celebrating during a playoff game. The Atlanta Hawks young star has two defenders, well kids, on him and doesn't hold back.

Ice Trae really is cold-blooded, even against kids 😅



He posted the video on Instagram capturing it, "Looking for the Runs in Oklahoma?!? 🤪 #TYCamp."

Singer Bow Wow commented on the video calling Young out for traveling, and New York Knicks point guard Allonzo Trier says, "Why you chase lil boy down like that." Other fans chimed in on social media commenting that no basket is given.

The camp's website describes the program saying, "Trae Young and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental basketball skills stations, contests, and games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment," plus they get to say they played against an NBA player.

Young averaged 19.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game during his rookie campaign with a 41.8 field goal percentage. His camp stats against the kids, however, have not yet been released.