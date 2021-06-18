Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Atlanta
Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 2-3; Atlanta 3-2
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks may be playing at home Friday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. They will battle the Philadelphia 76ers for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 7:30 p.m. ET June 18 at State Farm Arena. Atlanta isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
Philadelphia is out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. The Hawks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 109-106 win. They were down 62-40 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. Point guard Trae Young was the offensive standout of the game for Atlanta, picking up 39 points and seven assists.
Atlanta's victory lifted them to 3-2 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 2-3. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if the Sixers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $189.00
Odds
The 76ers are a 3-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Philadelphia.
- Jun 16, 2021 - Atlanta 109 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Jun 14, 2021 - Atlanta 103 vs. Philadelphia 100
- Jun 11, 2021 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jun 08, 2021 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Atlanta 102
- Jun 06, 2021 - Atlanta 128 vs. Philadelphia 124
- Apr 30, 2021 - Philadelphia 126 vs. Atlanta 104
- Apr 28, 2021 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Atlanta 83
- Jan 11, 2021 - Atlanta 112 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 24, 2020 - Philadelphia 129 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 30, 2020 - Atlanta 127 vs. Philadelphia 117
- Oct 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 03, 2019 - Atlanta 130 vs. Philadelphia 122
- Mar 23, 2019 - Atlanta 129 vs. Philadelphia 127
- Jan 11, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Oct 29, 2018 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Atlanta 92
- Apr 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Nov 01, 2017 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Atlanta 109
- Mar 29, 2017 - Atlanta 99 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Jan 21, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Nov 12, 2016 - Atlanta 117 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Oct 29, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Philadelphia 72
- Feb 03, 2016 - Atlanta 124 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Jan 07, 2016 - Atlanta 126 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Dec 16, 2015 - Atlanta 127 vs. Philadelphia 106