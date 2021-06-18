Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Atlanta

Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 2-3; Atlanta 3-2

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks may be playing at home Friday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. They will battle the Philadelphia 76ers for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 7:30 p.m. ET June 18 at State Farm Arena. Atlanta isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

Philadelphia is out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. The Hawks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 109-106 win. They were down 62-40 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. Point guard Trae Young was the offensive standout of the game for Atlanta, picking up 39 points and seven assists.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 3-2 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 2-3. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if the Sixers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

$189.00

Odds

The 76ers are a 3-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Atlanta have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Philadelphia.