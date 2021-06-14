Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Atlanta
Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 2-1; Atlanta 1-2
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 7:30 p.m. ET June 14 at State Farm Arena. Averaging 123.63 points per matchup, the Philadelphia squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Atlanta's defense is prepared for a test.
The 76ers are hoping for another victory. They took down the Hawks 127-111 this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for Philadelphia was center Joel Embiid, who had 27 points and eight assists along with nine boards and three blocks.
Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-109. In other words, don't count Atlanta out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $77.00
Odds
The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Atlanta have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Philadelphia.
