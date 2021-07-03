Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Atlanta
Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 3-2; Atlanta 2-3
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Atlanta Hawks in a playoff game at State Farm Arena at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a win while Atlanta will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Hawks are out to make up for these teams' contest on Thursday. The Bucks took down Atlanta 123-112. Milwaukee's center Brook Lopez looked sharp as he had 33 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks. Lopez's performance made up for a slower matchup against Atlanta this past Tuesday. Lopez's points were the most he has had all year.
Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count the Hawks out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $115.00
Odds
The Hawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
